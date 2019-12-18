Wilson Launch Pad Clubs Help High Handicappers

Wilson Sporting Goods has officially unveiled its new Launch Pad family of clubs — a newly developed driver, fairway woods, irons and the all-new FY Club.

The Launch Pad collection is designed to inspire confidence in the mind of the high handicap golfer, whether new to the game or looking to improve. Incorporating ground-breaking technological advancements that are visually subtle, the Launch Pad family is designed to elevate shots, while providing greater distance and ensuring more consistent contact. These features deliver the best possible performance and shot-making for the super game-improvement player.

Irons

The magic behind these irons lies within the Launch Pad Sole featured throughout the set. This advanced technology is designed to eliminate the “chunk” shot, while simultaneously improving launch. The short irons feature traditional game-improvement sole widths while longer irons feature wider, more forgiving soles, for more consistent ball-striking and greater distance. This progression in sole width allows players to put the long irons back in their bags.

In addition, the smooth bounce angle keeps the leading edge up and decreases turf interaction by floating above the ground. The Launch Pad Irons feature a hollow-body construction, supporting an extremely thin face for explosive ball speed and increased distance.

“The Launch Pad Irons will give game-improvement golfers confidence over every shot,” said Jon Pergande, Manager of Golf Club Innovation. “Keeping the everyday player in mind, our test results show the Launch Pad sole reduces fat shots by 73%, enabling players to attack the course with more confidence.”

The irons are lightweight, making it easier to generate faster club head speed with minimal effort. In addition, the midsize grip provides comfort and enhanced feel for greater confidence with every swing.

The Launch Pad Irons will be offered with a KBS Tour 80 steel shaft or UST-Mamiya Recoil 460 graphite shaft, with both options featuring the traditional Wilson Staff 2 Crossline Mid grip.

The irons are priced at $699.99 with steel shafts, $799.99 graphite.

Driver and Fairway Woods

The Wilson Staff Launch Pad Driver and Fairway Woods have been designed for players looking to put an end to one of the most frustrating problems off the tee: the slice. Featuring a moderate hosel offset, 13 grams of weight in the heel side of the club and an upright lie angle, Wilson has made finding fairways easier than ever.

With an overall club head weight of just 272 grams, the Wilson Launch Pad Driver is one of the lightest drivers on the market, which translates into an effortless increase in club head speed. Paired with the new Variable Face Technology the Launch Pad Driver head delivers higher ball speeds and high launch angles, regardless of location of contact on the clubface.

Similar to the driver, the Launch Pad Fairway Woods are designed with a moderate hosel offset and heel-focused weighting to help golfers gain more control and hit straighter shots.

A Carpenter Custom 455 Stainless Steel face insert provides a thin, hot face, increasing both feel and distance for the fairway woods.

The Launch Pad Driver is available in both men’s and women’s options at a MSRP of $299.99. It comes stock with the new UST-Mamiya Helium Series, and the Wilson Staff MicroLite Lamkin grip, which maintains the traditional feel in a super lightweight construction.

The Launch Pad Fairway Woods will be sold at $199.99 and are available in two loft options – 15 degrees (3-wood) and 18 degrees (5-wood) with the same UST-Mamiya Helium Series shaft and Wilson Staff MicroLite Lamkin grip used on the driver. Left hand models are available as well.

The fairway woods are also available as women’s clubs for $199.99, in 16 degree (3-wood) and 19 degree (5-wood) options.

FY Club

Prior to introducing the Launch Pad FY Club, Wilson Labs testing showed a 41-inch shaft with a 19.5-degree face is the easiest-to-hit combination of loft and length for golfers that hold a handicap over 10, replacing the need for 3-irons, 3-hybrids and 7-woods.

Similar to the fairway woods, the FY Club is highlighted with the Carpenter Custom 455 Stainless Steel face insert for a thin, hot face.

“The process of creating the Launch Pad Driver, Fairway Woods and FY Club started with researching the swings of self-described slicers,” said Jon Pergande, Global Innovation Manager at Wilson Golf. “Our goal is to help players stay in play more often than not and the visually subtle technologies in our Launch Pad Driver and Woods like the offset hosel and weight in the heel have done just that

The Launch Pad FY Club is available for $179.99 in right and left-hand options at 19.5 degree loft with the UST-Mamiya shaft and Wilson Staff Microlite grip. The FY Club will also be available for women, in a RH option with 20.5 degree loft.

All clubs are available for purchases starting on Jan. 13, 2020.

www.wilson.com