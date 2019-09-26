Sun Mountain Rolls Out Lightweight Kube Golf Travel Bag

The innovators at Sun Mountain have done it again with the introduction of the Kube golf travel bag. Kube looks like an ordinary, small, plastic suitcase but unbuckle it and it opens into a full-sized golf travel bag.

Kube is constructed from durable, ballistic style fabric in combination with plastic half-shells with dense foam padding through the top of the bag to protect golf clubs. When not in use, Kube folds down to 9x 13x 14.5 inches for storage. When unfolded for use, Kube has internal dimensions of 52 x 14x 14 inches offering room for a golf stand bag or cart bag.

Kube’s fabric is further reinforced in wear areas and heavy-duty, two-way zippers run the full length of the golf travel bag to make it easy to load.

“Kube is ideal for someone who travels periodically with their golf clubs,” explains President of Sun Mountain, Ed Kowachek, “and wants their golf travel bag to take up as little space as possible when not in use.”

Kube weighs only 6.8 lbs and comes in eight colors: Carbon Fiber, Graphite/Pink, Inferno, Tropic, Cobalt, White, Bumblebee and Rush.

In addition to Kube, Sun Mountain offers several models of the ClubGlider golf travel bag with patented, extendable legs that support 100% of the weight.

$229.99 | www.sunmountain.com