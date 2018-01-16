Sun Mountain C-130 Golf Bag Has USB Charging Power

New for 2018, Sun Mountain is supercharging two of its top-selling C-130 golf bags with portable power packs. The bags have an external USB port wired to a portable power pack capable of recharging a mobile phone and powering a mobile device.

The Supercharged golf bags come equipped with a 7800 mAh rechargeable, portable power pack capable of recharging a mobile phone three times. This power pack has two USB ports, one standard and one rapid-charging, allowing recharging of multiple devices at the same time.

Sun Mountain President Ed Kowachek explained, “The ability to recharge on the go is important to the ever-increasing number of golfers who use their mobile phones to run GPS apps and stream music on the course.”

Supercharged C-130 offers all the award-winning, golfer-friendly features that have made the C-130 the top-selling golf cart bag including a 14-way top with a putter well, an abundance of pocket space, Smart Straps that offer a better way to secure the bag to a golf cart, an easy-access range finder pocket, and now the elegantly integrated portable power pack. Supercharged 4.5 is a supercharged version of the Sun Mountain 4.5LS carry bag. Both bags are available in three different colors: black; navy/white/red; and desert camo.

For 30 years Sun Mountain has been a pioneer in the golf industry, revolutionizing golf bags, golf outerwear and golf carts. Sun Mountain's many innovations, including the first lightweight golf bag and modern stand bag, have made it the top golf bag company in North America. Within golf outerwear, Sun Mountain redefined golf-specific performance first with the windshirt, then fleece, and again with its four-way stretch, waterproof, and breathable rainwear. The Sun Mountain Speed Cart golf push cart transformed walking carts and created an entirely new category of golf products.

Supercharged C-130 cart bag will be in golf shops in June.

$279.99 and $249.99 | www.sunmountain.com