Stitch SL2 Golf Bag A Walker’s Wonder

Stitch Golf expands its golf bag family with the launch of the Stitch SL2 carry golf bag incorporating a unique blend of design and function to meet the needs of today’s serious golfer.

“Created for the weekend warrior who plays hard and prefers walking, the Tour inspired SL2 is the perfect walking bag,” stated Brad King, CEO of Stitch. “We are proud to introduce the SL2 as our next generation of golf bags, following the SL1, the perfect caddie bag, and our Stitch Tour bag. “

“When designing the SL2 we focused our efforts on form and functionality without sacrificing style,” added King. “Inspired by racing, the SL2 looks and performs like our tour bag with the same Stitch blue, orange, and navy color cues, embodying Stitch’s golf lifestyle ethos.”

Constructed with Stitch’s Touring Fabric, a proprietary material with the strength of leather, but more light weight, durable, and water resistant, the SL2 also has the versatility of interchangeable single and double straps with the convenience of a stand. Weighing only four pounds, the SL2 is extremely lightweight, yet with multiple dividers, can easily accommodate a full set of 14 clubs. Add in optimal storage, and the SL2 provides the ultimate in comfort, efficiency, and mobility.

“Like all Stitch products, the SL2 was engineered to help golfers perform their best,” continued King. “By focusing on details and unique features designed for the purist, we were able to create an unparalleled walking bag.”

Additional features of the SL2 include:

Full length apparel pocket

A felt lined pocket for valuables and insulated beverage pocket

Water and stain resistant with sealed zippers

Single and double strap included

4-way divider with lift-assisted handles

Gunmetal hardware and finishes

Designed with STITCH tour colors and sonic welded branding

Detachable rain hood

$368 | www.stitchgolf.com