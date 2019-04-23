Ping Partners With Arccos Golf

In Ping’s continuing quest to help golfers optimize their performance through on-course data access and analysis, Ping President John K. Solheim announced a collaboration with Arccos Golf that includes offering its Smart Grip and Smart Sensor technology on all Ping golf clubs through the company’s custom-order process.

Solheim also announced Golf Pride as Ping’s exclusive supplier of the Arccos Smart Grip, which is engineered with an embedded sensor to automatically record and analyze every shot taken during a round of golf when paired with the Arccos Caddie app.

“With our long-time focus on data collection and the ability to improve product performance and custom-fitting techniques through expert analysis of a golfer’s tendencies on the golf course, it’s a tremendous opportunity for us to join with Arccos to help bring more visibility to the benefits of playing ‘smart’ golf,” said Solheim. “They’ve pioneered the game-tracking category and are recognized as the clear leader when it comes to providing on-course ‘caddie advice,’ performance tracking and post-round analysis. Now golfers can realize the benefits of the Arccos technology on Ping clubs through our custom-order program, which offers both the Smart Grip and Smart Sensor technologies.”

The agreement includes a 90-day free trial of the Arccos Caddie app. To access the Ping version of the Arccos Caddie app, golfers will need their entire set, including a putter, equipped with Smart Grips, Smart Sensors or a combination of both. After the free trial period, golfers can purchase a 1-year subscription for $99.99 through Arccos.

Solheim sees the collaboration with Arccos as a natural extension of PING’s long-standing research into ball-flight tracking – first started by his grandfather, Karsten Solheim, back in the early 1970s with the invention of Ping Man, the company’s robot.

Arccos is available exclusively in the Golf Pride 360 Tour Velvet white (std.) and aqua sizes (-1/64") installed on custom orders for PING metal woods, irons and wedges.

$10.50 for each grip or sensor | www.ping.com