Miura Golf Adds Three ‘Passing Point’ Clubs

Miura has introduced three products, within its Passing Point (PP) club line: PP-NEO utility, PP-W01 wedges and PP-9005 Genesis irons. “Shinei Miura and his R&D team continue to push the envelope of how we design and manufacture clubs. The Passing Point Line provides golfers of all abilities the opportunity to experience Miura's performance, craftsmanship, and feel,” said Hoyt McGarity, President of Miura Golf.

PP-Neo Utilities

The PP-Neo utility features floating weight technology (FWS) that repositions 35g of weight that floats above the sole of the club. This technology provides an optimized center of gravity, resulting in maximum ball speed and reduced spin. A matte black crown coating makes the club head appear smaller and more compact than its actual size. Along with the silver clubface finish, this gives a pleasing contrast that promises easy clubface alignment and enhances visual confidence.

PP-W01 Wedges

The PP-W01 evolved from a desire to create a wedge with a functional sole design that would benefit all golfers. This was achieved by incorporating SUS precision casting, a sophisticated process that’s improved to a level where it meets our stringent tolerances. The W01 is Miura’s first wedge that is not forged from one piece of premium soft carbon steel. By pushing the limits of SUS casting, the super-wide (30mm) sole shape is key to allowing the clubhead to return to square at impact and interact properly with the playing surface. The W01’s undercut cavity helps to minimize the variance of off-center hits while delivering a solid feel not typically associated with SUS-cast clubs. Despite its game-enhancing features, the signature Miura look and performance has not been compromised. Precision CNC milled grooves translate to control, and spin golfers want in a wedge, and this player-friendly model will perform on full swings from the fairway or delicate greenside bunker shots.

PP-9005 Genesis Irons

The Genesis is designed for golfers of all skill levels. Combining Miura’s trademark soft-forged steel feel with the distance generated by a 455 Carpenter steel face. This is the thinnest face we have ever produced. The precision craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and sheer beauty combine to make these irons real game changers. “Golfers are going to love these new irons regardless of their index level, distance capabilities or swing type,” said Bill Holowaty, COO of Miura Golf. “By offering characteristics that golfers covet; distance, forgiveness, and performance, these clubs will not disappoint. The look at address and solid feel delivered at contact will immediately confirm you’re playing Miura irons.” Weight has been placed in the center of gravity to create an optimal combination of launch angle and spin, while the use of composite materials and 3-speed pocket cavity structure enables a new performance level that create a large sweet spot with feel. The sole grind delivers smooth turf interaction, for better ball contact, while the nickel chrome satin finish yields durability.

Miura Golf makes the world’s finest forged golf clubs, which are designed and manufactured by the Miura family in their factory in Himeji, Japan. The entire family works hands-on in the factory and continues to carry on the Miura legacy. Each club is individually hand-crafted and will never be mass produced.

This attention to detail is demonstrated in the new Miura branding, which now reflects the clean and sleek lines of a Miura club. The Passing Point rebrand also reflects the new partnership between the Miura and Milstein families and reflects a broader reach with their products that display the same exquisite quality but with the ability to serve golfers of all skill levels.

www.MiuraGolf.com