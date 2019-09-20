Majesty Golf Introduces Royale Family To U.S.

Majesty Golf, a golf equipment company staking the largest luxury segment golf club market share in Japan and Korea, has announced four new upscale products exquisitely designed for moderate swing speed golfers: The Royale Driver, Royale Forged Face Irons, Royale Fairways and Royale Hybrids. These new clubs are available in the U.S. on October 1, 2019.

The Royale Driver represents the best industry-leading lightweight technologies. The club head touts a refined Spider web face and a three-piece structure, using a highly rigid and lightweight honeycomb design that promotes higher ball speed across the face. Its ultra-lightweight shaft sports double bias technology that utilizes two layers of high-elasticity carbon wrapped around the bias area, minimizing the torsion and slightly lengthen the shaft for more distance without sacrificing control.

Royale Forged Face Irons are geared for aspiring golfers seeking ultimate distance and control. These precision engineered irons feature a multi-material construction consisting of an ultra-thin forged maraging steel face, a repulsion groove and a tungsten alloy that positions the center of gravity (CG) 1mm lower than its predecessor.

Royale Fairway Woods incorporate a lightweight titanium crown and tungsten alloy sole, to promote a higher trajectory and more stability. Each wood has one of the deepest CG locations, helping shots get airborne with ease. With this exotic head construction, the CG deepens by 5mm and the moment of inertia (MOI) increases by 17 percent, resulting in extra distance and ultimate stability. Combining the driver’s refined Spider web structure with the exotic Dat55 G forged face promotes a larger sweet spot, yielding consistent distance across the face along with unprecedented feel.

Finally, Royale Hybrids also feature Spider web design in conjunction with a high-grade TSP910 titanium face—making for an extremely thin hitting area and maximum repulsion across the face. Each clubhead also includes a high-density tungsten weight and high-strength maraging custom body that deepens CG by approximately 1mm while boosting MOI by 10 percent.

“These innovative, new products are in a class of their own,” said Adam Sheldon, President, North America, Majesty Golf Company. “We spared no expense in creating them. From the exotic materials to the jewelry quality finishing techniques and overall performance engineering, we built the ultimate product for moderate swing speed golfers.”

$500 per iron, fairway wood and hybrid | $999.99 for driver | www.MAJESTY-GOLF.com