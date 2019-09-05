Lynx Golf Launches U.S. Website

Lynx Golf — an equipment brand trusted by multiple major championship winners over its storied history—unveils LynxGolfUSA.com, a new website providing American golfers access to the manufacturer’s innovative lines, including the new Black Cat Series.

Launch of the site coincides with new social media channels, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and will feature unique blog content, newsletter sign-up and more. Bolstering the introduction of the new site and social media channels is the U.S. debut of the latest generation of the famed Black Cat line, which delivers leading-edge technology in an attractive and classic aesthetic.

“The U.S. site is the latest step in our journey to bring this iconic brand back to a place of prominence in the American golf market,” says Stephanie Zinser, CFO and co-owner of Lynx Golf. “Black Cat is the perfect series to accompany our website and social launches as golfers have fond memories of previous iterations, but that nostalgia will quickly be replaced with modern performance that maximizes both distance and accuracy.”

The Black Cat line features innovations unique to the Lynx brand:

Effective Energy Transfer – Each driver, fairway wood and hybrid are engineered with proprietary technology designed to disperse energy across the club face, offering greater forgiveness on off-center hits.

– Each driver, fairway wood and hybrid are engineered with proprietary technology designed to disperse energy across the club face, offering greater forgiveness on off-center hits. Weight Bar System – Found in the line’s driver and fairway woods, the system transfers weight from the front to the back of the clubhead, giving players control over their preferred launch and spin rate.

– Found in the line’s driver and fairway woods, the system transfers weight from the front to the back of the clubhead, giving players control over their preferred launch and spin rate. Hollow-Head Technology with Variable Face Thickness – each iron distributes weight across the hitting surface while a polymer-filled hollow cavity in the head allows for one of the thinnest forged faces in the industry. This provides more effective energy transfer across the face for increased ball speeds and a higher, more stable MOI throughout the set

Over the past several years, the Lynx brand has made a resounding impact in the U.K., as the company has recorded double-digit annual sales increases every year since 2013. This growth has been driven by several successful products which will be featured on LynxGolfUSA.com including the popular Prowler VT irons, Prowler Forged irons, and Tigress line of women’s clubs.

“Without our success in Europe and around the world, days like today are not possible” says Steve Elford, CEO and co-owner of Lynx Golf. “What golfers are about to see and experience in the U.S. started nearly a decade ago when our team set out to restore the glory once associated with the iconic brand.”

Founded in the 1970s by John Riley Sr. and Carl Ross, Lynx Golf quickly established a massive fan base among the game’s best players. This included legendary ambassadors who trusted the brand to help them capture victories at the 1992 Masters and 1994 US Open, among other wins.

Lynx’s renowned product lines include everything from TOUR-caliber clubs, such as the Prowler VT irons, to products geared for mid-to-high handicappers. At the professional level, the brand continues to draw talent, as its ambassadors include the legendary Dame Laura Davies and former European Tour standout, and current Sky Sports TV presenter, Nick Dougherty, as well as LET players Lydia Hall, Becky Brewerton and Trish Johnson.

www.Lynxgolfusa.com