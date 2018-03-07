Lamkin Updates Crossline Golf Grip

Lamkin has extended its classic Crossline golf grip line with the introduction of the Crossline 1150, an 11.5-inch version of the classic grip with a reduced-taper shape and enhanced 360-degree Crossline pattern.

Featuring an extra inch in length and a straighter profile the new Crossline 1150 is designed to promote more precise and consistent short game shots. An ideal grip for a golfer’s wedges, the extra length enables players to choke down on the shaft while benefitting from a consistent feel from the straighter, reduced-taper profile.

The new grip has made it straight into the bag of Lamkin CEO and President Bob Lamkin, giving him an immediate improvement in the versatility of his short game.

“As soon as I tested the Crossline 1150 I knew it was going in the bag. The reduced-taper profile and Crossline design give it such a familiar feel and when you choke down on the grip, the extra shot control is exceptional.”

With an enhanced, logo-free pattern, the 1150 delivers all of the familiar traction and control that has made Crossline a firm favorite with the world’s top players for over 20 years. The new Crossline 1150 will surely add to that total, and also help every golfer add an extra dimension to their short game.

The new Crossline 1150 is now at www.LamkinGrips.com and from select golf retailers.