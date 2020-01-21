Five Golf Equipment Winners For 2020

It’s golf equipment season at full bore, and some of the industry’s most forward-thinking companies are rolling out their latest game-breaking products through winter and into spring. Here are four short game clubs, and one golf ball update, to be fired up about.

VOKEY SM8 WEDGES

Master Craftsman Bob Vokey’s relentless mission to design and craft better performing, better feeling wedges has reached a new height of innovation with the introduction of his Vokey Design SM8 models, the most accurate and forgiving Vokey wedges yet.

The groundbreaking Progressive Center of Gravity (CG) design concept that originated with Vokey Design SM6, and was refined with SM7, has experienced one giant shift forward in the new SM8. By moving the CG forward, to a position that actually hovers in front of the wedge face, Vokey and his R&D team have produced a wedge that wants to square every time. The result is improved distance and trajectory control, better feel and increased stability for more consistent results.

These advancements – enhanced by Bob’s six tour-proven sole grinds for precision fitting, and 100% inspected Spin Milled grooves for maximum spin – have already made Vokey SM8 the most played wedge model on the PGA Tour, continuing Vokey’s historic run as the No. 1 wedge on tour since 2004 and counting.

Developed through decades of work with the best shot makers in the game, Vokey’s six Tour-proven sole grinds – F, S, M, K, L and D – allow golfers of all skill levels to be precisely fit for their swing type (steep, neutral, shallow), shot making style and course conditions (firm, neutral, soft). SM8 continues to feature the most complete lineup of grind, bounce and loft options, allowing for more creativity and consistency, and giving players of any level the ability to create multiple shots around the green.

In golf shops beginning March 6, Vokey SM8 wedges are available in four finishes – Tour Chrome, Brushed Steel and Jet Black, plus the tour-preferred Raw finish (custom order only).

$159 | www.vokey.com