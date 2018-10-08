Burton Golf Bags Reveal Heritage Line

Burton Golf bags for 2019 include the Heritage Collection — the XLT Cart Bag, CSX Stand Bag and ULT Carry Bag.

“Burton combines the best of the best; premium materials loaded with features in classic colors,” said Pat Gallagher, Burton Golf Product Manager. “Then we made sure each bag was designed to showcase an embroidered logo, making the Burton line the best choice for customized golf bags.”

The 2019 Burton golf bag collection can all be customized with an embroidered name, monogram, tournament or club logo or combination of two options. “A customized Burton golf bag features your club logo instead of the golf brand logo,” said Gallagher. “It’s a way to be unique without standing out.” Burton bags seamlessly blend the latest personalization design trend with quality materials for golfers to utilize for years with carefully chosen traditional colors that will not get outdated.

The XLT Cart Bag combines premium organizational and storage features with a sleek design in classic colors. Features a 15-way organizer top with full-length individual dividers and a dedicated rubberized putting well integrated into the bag top. The XLT transports easily with rubberized lift-assist handles and fits on a riding cart with the cart strap sleeve on top allowing the bag to be fastened with complete pocket access. Designed with nine zippered pockets including a waterproof, fleece-lined valuables pocket. Comes with YKK premium zippers, an integrated umbrella sleeve and matching rain hood with dual acce

The CSX Stand Bag is a class above the competition from the ergonomic shoulder straps and stand features to premium organization and storage. Caddy or carry, the CSX makes walking the golf course effortless. Features a 5-way organizer top with full-length individual dividers and an insulated cooler sleeve. Comes with seven zippered pockets including a waterproof, fleece-lined valuables pocket. An exclusive flex base releases legs making for smooth transitions from carry to stand.

The ultra-lightweight ULT Carry Bag is a true carry bag for the golfer who wants to carry their clubs. Weighing only 3.3 lbs., the comfortable double shoulder straps and cushioned hip pad make walking the course effortless. Clubs are easily accessible with the 4-way organizer top with full-length individual dividers. Includes an insulated cooler sleeve, conveniently accessible while carrying the bag. Available in six colorways with or without embroidered customization.

$199.95-$239.95 | www.burtongolf.com