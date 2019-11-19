Ben Hogan Offers Online Gift Options

Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company has launched three separate online gift options on www.BenHoganGolf.com to make the upcoming shopping season easier and more meaningful for the gift recipient.

“We know many people who purchase our premium golf equipment do so because they hate the idea of visiting a retail store. Simply put, eCommerce is the way of the future. It’s not only more convenient but in the case of a manufacturer like Ben Hogan Golf, we can eliminate retail mark-up and pass those savings onto the consumer,” said Scott White, President and CEO of Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company. “The same is true when it comes to buying gifts. More and more people simply loathe the idea of fighting traffic and crowds at a mall or store. Now people can purchase and gift Ben Hogan custom-crafted clubs or accessories from the comfort of their homes or offices.”

Visitors to the site will have a number of gift options.

First, through the direct option, gift-givers will be able to purchase specific equipment … such as a set of irons, wedges, or a driver …. but have the gift-recipient provide his/her specifications. This option is important because at Ben Hogan, all equipment is custom-crafted for an individual golfer, as the Company doesn’t make one-size-fits-all golf equipment that a golfer might find in the rack at a retail store.

Gift-givers can also purchase gift codes like electronic gift cards in $50 increments, so the gift-recipient can choose ANY equipment that they want. A gift code provides for more flexibility, especially for the gift- giver that may not be a serious golfer. Gifting a code to a serious golfer ensures that he/she will get the product(s) that are most needed in their bags.

Also, visitors are able to send gift ideas (for themselves or others) to friends and family via email, as a simple and fun way for golfers to drop hints about the Ben Hogan Golf products they would like to receive or recommend for someone else. The “gift registry” will include product images and specs with a direct link for an easy purchase by the gift-giver.

Highlighted by no-charge customization on all club orders, the Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company offers a number of consumer-centric programs, including: free domestic shipping on orders over $250, flat-rate international shipping and a low or no-cost financing program.

And, recognizing that many golfers want to personally experience equipment before they purchase, the Company offers a simple, risk-free demo program, as well as a Trade-UP program where golfers can offset the cost of their purchase by selling used equipment back to the Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company. The Company reports that over 70 percent of people who try Ben Hogan Golf equipment via the Demo Program end up buying equipment.

To complement the Ben Hogan Golf 2019 product line-up, the purchasing process for the Company’s micro-manufactured, premium forged golf clubs has been optimized through a number of new features, including a new HoganFIT club recommendation tool, and the addition of 3-D golf club imaging technology.

