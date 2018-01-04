Ben Hogan Golf Offers Club Demo Program

Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company, of premium golf clubs and golf bags, now offers a Demo Program to allow golfers to try its premium line of golf clubs before they purchase.

“We understand that many players want to touch, feel, hold and, most importantly, hit new golf clubs before buying them,” said Scott White, President and CEO, Ben Hogan Golf. “We are completely confident that when golfers compare Ben Hogan irons or hybrids to their current clubs, or other clubs they may be considering for purchase, they will prefer premium Ben Hogan products."

In recent months, Ben Hogan Golf reorganized and implemented an innovative “factory-direct'” distribution and pricing strategy. The company remains committed to producing the best-performing and best-feeling golf equipment in the world, and now sells Ben Hogan Golf Equipment direct-to-consumers exclusively online. This distribution model allows the company to offer serious, avid golfers the high-quality Ben Hogan products they have come to expect at factory-direct prices with no retail mark-up.

The Demo Program is simple and easy and provides golfers with the opportunity to try Ben Hogan products at no risk or obligation. The golfer can choose the model(s) and shaft they would like to try from the drop-down menus shown on the website. At this time, demo availability is limited to products with stock lengths, lies and grip specifications.

The customer's credit card will be charged $20 for round trip shipping, and a deposit will be held on the card until the clubs are returned. A pre-paid UPS Ground return label will be included in the box. The golfer has fourteen days from the date of order to try the clubs, then return them to Ben Hogan Golf. Demo club availability will change on a daily basis.

According to White, “We know that serious, accomplished golfers understand technology and appreciate the performance of our award-winning clubs, and we are pleased to give them the ability to easily demo our clubs to determine which model works best for them. Unlike other scenarios where clubs are hit into nets or at a manufacturer-specific Demo Day, we want to give the golfer the ability to test our products at his/her leisure, at their own course or range. We want to make this process easy and minimize any stress like high-pressure salespeople and Tech Reps."

www.benhogangolf.com