Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Marks 65th Anniversary

When legendary golfer Ben Hogan founded his equipment company on October 5, 1953, he backed his brand by saying his products would offer “… the best performing design, the best feel for contacting the golf ball, and the best eye appeal.” Today, 65 years to the day after Ben Hogan launched his brand, the Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company (BHGEC) is celebrating the anniversary of one of golf’s most iconic names by showcasing the original letter from its namesake speaking to his vision for golf equipment innovation, while reaffirming the company’s commitment to deliver the same quality products that Mr. Hogan promised.

“Ben Hogan entered the equipment business with the same singular focus that drove his success on the golf course,” said Scott White, President & CEO, Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company. “Mr. Hogan was obsessed with precision and perfection, and he made it his mission to design and build the finest golf clubs ever made. Today, the Company Ben Hogan founded remains more dedicated than ever to his vision. We don’t take our responsibility of upholding Mr. Hogan's legacy lightly.”

White adds, “We’re confident Mr. Hogan would be proud of the modern-day forged irons and wedges that bear his name, which are born using his renowned club making philosophies that have endured for decades. We also think he would be elated to know that serious golfers can purchase hand-crafted, custom-made products directly from his company. Mr. Hogan was an innovator … and a shrewd businessman. Being able to offer golf equipment of exceptional quality without retail mark-up and obscene profit margins is good for golfers, and it’s an idea Mr. Hogan was passionate about.”

Today, BHGEC is experiencing multi-million dollar sales growth thanks to its unique direct-to-consumer business model that has generated strong demand among serious, committed players for custom, hand-crafted forged irons and wedges, plus hybrids, utility clubs and Tour-quality accessories. Heading into 2019, the Company is planning the roll-out of several new product lines, which includes entering into some new product categories.

Adds White, “We have been methodical in developing and executing our direct-to-consumer business model. Now that this strategy has proven successful, we are moving forward with the next phase in our plan. Entering additional product categories is exciting for us but, as always, we won’t do so until we have a product worthy of Mr. Hogan's signature. That is why we wanted to re-release Mr. Hogan’s founder’s letter and let golfers know that we remain firmly committed to his mission.”

