New V1 iOS Golf App Better Than Ever

V1 Sports (V1), producers of the leading golf video instruction technology platform for teaching pros and golfers, has released a new V1 Golf iOS app and it is receiving rave reviews from golfers across the globe.

The V1 team listened intently to their customers and is confident that the V1 Golf 2.1 app builds upon the functionality that makes it the most-awarded swing analyzer app in the world.

“The new release is an example of our passion for empowering instructors and golfers to be their best,” Chris McGinley, CEO of V1 Sports, said. “By asking the right questions and listening closely to our users, we continue to help them improve.”

Targeted at golfers, the new release is the largest update since the app debuted in 2010 and is loaded with enhanced features and a new user interface that better facilitates golf instruction and mobile learning.

The new app helps golfers capture their swing on video and share it with their V1 teaching pro, so that they can receive digital lessons and instruction at home, on the range, or on the road. The app allows V1 instructors to deliver lessons created with V1’s Pro software that include video, telestration, voiceover and content directly to their students’ mobile device.

The V1 Golf app also allows the golfer to have fun learning by analyzing their swing using the tools and content. In addition, the V1 Golf Plus subscription allows golfers access to one of the largest libraries of tour swings for comparison and exclusive tips and drills.

Long time users and newcomers alike are giving the release two thumbs up.

“V1 Golf App 2.1 is terrific…record your swing, edit the video, then analyze it with a variety of helpful tools. For those of us who work on improving our game. I don’t know how it gets any better than the new V1 golf app,” said one user testimonial.

Another said: “Wow, I haven’t used everything yet, but man it looks fantastic! Trimming was awesome, and playback was in portrait or landscape. I’m very happy so far!”

The first thing users will notice about the V1 Golf 2.1 app is an updated video manager. A cleaner, more intuitive design that keeps swing videos and lessons better organized.

V1 users are dedicated to the game of golf, and V1 has created new tag, search and sort functions that help users navigate the swing videos they store.

One of V1’s avid users summed it up best: “I love the new and improved update. Perfect to store your swings and lessons. With access to PGA, LPGA, and Champions Tour player swings, it’s a must have for everyone looking to improve and keep track of their golf game.”

DOWNLOAD THE APP

To date V1 has delivered over three million internet video lessons by its more than 6,000 PGA golf professionals, including many Top 100 instructors. V1 Pro HD software is used by the most respected coaches, instructors, athletes and training facilities around the world. Visit www.v1sports.com for more information.