Tour Edge Touts Exotics CBX Blades & Wedges

Tour Edge has introduced new additions to their Exotics CBX line: Blade muscle-back forged irons and wedges.

Tour Edge all-new Exotics CBX Blade muscle back forged irons are the perfect choice for players looking for a classic forged look with an updated soft feel that allows the better player to shape shots and to strike the ball with greater confidence.

Triple forged from modern S25 carbon steel, CBX Blades embody a true classic muscle-back style, delivering unsurpassed responsiveness and shot control. The CBX’s narrow sole, thin top line, beveled leading edge and square toe design are guaranteed to inspire shot-making purists.

“These are true beauties,” said Tour Edge President and chief club designer David Glod. “When you are in my line of work as a master club maker and designer, the blade is the ultimate test meeting the standards for pureness in the look and feel of the clubs. The CBX checks every box and came out as our highest performing Exotics blade.”

Precision-milled square grooves are laser engraved, ensuring every iron is USGA compliant. The beveled leading edge promotes a smoother turf interaction and the S26 carbon steel provides a buttery feel on well struck shots.

Available this fall, the CBX Blades are offered in 3-PW and AW. Steel shafts include True Temper’s XP 95, True Temper’s Dynamic Gold AMT steel shafts and KBS Tour Steel shafts. Graphite is also in stock with UST Mamiya Recoil shafts. Lamkin Exotics UTx black grips. Numerous other custom shaft options are also available.

The Exotics CBX wedges are forged from soft S25 carbon steel providing superb feedback off the club face. The classic signature shape and thin top line are combined with a new custom DG Method — named for Glod, featuring a unique combination of heel, toe and trailing edge grinding to provide versatility and control on critical shots around the green.

The thin top line of the CBX wedges promotes smooth turf interaction while the Xtreme Spin Grooves, Exotics advanced groove engineering, produces the ultimate in wedge spin due to utilizing the maximum allowed USGA groove depth and width. The CBX series employs dual-groove construction so the lower loft (50-52 degrees) wedges are designed with deeper, narrower grooves while the higher lofts (54-60 degrees) have wider grooves. The result is maximum spin and exceptional shot control from each wedge.

The Tour Edge Exotics CBX forged wedge series is available in True Temper Dynamic Gold wedge shafts and is available in 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, and 60 degrees.

Every Tour Edge club comes with a lifetime warranty and a 30-day play guarantee.

Exotics CBS Irons: $999.99 steel, $1,199 graphite

Exotics CBX Wedges: $124.99 steel, $149.99 graphite

www.touredge.com.