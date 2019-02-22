The Best Golf Irons For 2019

Irons are so good these days across the board that it’s tough to name what’s truly “best” in any given year, but these five seemed to get the most buzz at the PGA Merchandise show in January, and now that they’re hitting the retail market, it’s a great time to give them the nod for best golf irons for 2019.

MIZUNO JPX919 HOT METAL PRO IRONS

This popular iron line from one of the world’s most revered manufacturers of high performance clubs has now added a fourth model, joining the JPX919 Tour, Forged and original Hot Metal. The Hot Metal Pro designed for the better player with its smaller head and thinner top profile. The “hot” moniker refers to the club’s manufacturing process, which results in a malleable yet incredibly stro ng metal composition that allows for pinpoint tweaking of lie angle. Every JPX9 model has been engineered from different base materials to help enhance performance for particular swing types, and now, in tandem with the company’s new clubfitting system, it’s more “fittable” than ever.

www.mizuno.com