Sun Mountain LS Lightens The Golf Load

Weight matters on the golf course! No, not your playing weight or the extra load of carrying your partner in a two-person, best-ball competition. Rather, when it comes to performance, poundage plays a key role with the bag strapped over your shoulder. When it comes to hauling your golf cargo around the course, for 30 years, Sun Mountain has been an innovator with lightweight bags and the modern stand bag. Staying true to form, the Sun Mountain LS (lightweight series) golf stand bags offer a full range of features and weights for any golfer’s preferences.

Bags include the new and improved 2.5+ bag with increased durability, increased comfort, and more storage; the 3.5 LS designed for the golfer who likes an ultra-lightweight bag but wants a few extra features; the 4.5 LS, a lightweight, mid-sized stand incorporating the E-Z Fit Dual Strap System; and the 5.5 LS, the biggest bag in Sun Mountain’s new lightweight series has an 11” diameter top with four, full-length club dividers to make getting clubs in and out a breeze plus nine pockets including: three water-resistant valuables pockets, a clear-view phone pocket and a velour-lined GPS pocket with a protective, thermo-formed front panel.

