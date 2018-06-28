Short Par 4 Rolls Out Rickie Fowler Tour Experience

Short Par 4, a golf inspired box subscription service that ships hand curated, top quality, branded golf apparel, footwear and accessories directly to golfers, presents the Rickie Fowler Tour Experience collection compiled for July.

This irreplaceable collection set for July’s delivery features apparel and accessories directly from Rickie Fowler’s logoed Tour sponsors but hand selected and hand signed commemorative items like a golf flag, perfect for an office or man cave, emblazoned with Shinnecock Hills’ iconic logo and Rickie’s autograph are included.

A special message from Rickie to his members

“Rickie is fully engaged with his Short Par 4 members. He uses his own social channels to communicate with them. In fact, he launched the campaign before the company. This video is just a small window to his commitment. We are thrilled with involvement and his members will be thrilled with July’s delivery,” said Short Par 4 CEO, Bobby DiMeo.

The Rickie Fowler Tour Experience by Short Par 4 was developed for customers who are inspired by Rickie’s style and want to look and feel like him on and off the golf course. This very high value box will only be delivered to Rickie’s existing members and the first 500 members to sign up. To participate, visit the company website.

This membership includes his Tour outfits, accessories, and premium gear from his own sponsors like Puma. Tour shirts, hats and outwear from Puma with Rickie’s partner logos, as he wears on tour. This is a unique offering because this is not available anywhere else.

The Rickie Fowler Tour Experience ships every month directly to their member’s doorstep for $125 which includes free shipping.

“I have always stood out from the crowd a little in the way I dressed. I grew up riding and racing dirt bikes, and enjoying action sports. The styles and love of color in that culture clearly had an impact on me. As an adult my style has evolved, but still feel most comfortable living in my own lane. It is cool that there are people out there that show up at tournaments or just at their local course to play nine dressed like me. Now, these same people can buy the same Tour outfits I wear from Short Par 4. I am excited to introduce The Rickie Fowler Tour Experience to my fans and more,” said Rickie Fowler.

Short Par 4 is golf’s leading box subscription service with over 250,000 boxes delivered to their members in 2017. Their membership is growing at a record pace and with the newly developed website, new membership levels, the company and its brand is expected to grow expediently in 2018.