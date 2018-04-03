Popticals Golf Sunglasses Perfect Portability

If you’re like many golfers who, when not wearing shades on the course, place them on your head, hang on your shirt or stuff them in the golf bag only to find them scratched or broken later — well, that concern is history thanks to Popticals golf sunglasses.

Made in Italy and developed by entrepreneur David Porter to address the issue of what to do with sports sunglasses when not in use, Popticals employ a patented FL2 Micro-Rail System that allow the lenses to slide in parallel to each other for compact storage. Utilizing industry-leading lenses manufactured by Carl Zeiss Vision, Popticals features high-performance eyewear for athletes and adventurers.

Brand new to their line of uniquely portable products is a model designed specifically for exceptional precision and maximum visibility on the golf course. Purple and violet hues were carefully selected to provide enhanced contrast between the white and green colors of the ball and ground. It also allows golfers to see the fine details, undulations, and varying shades of green across the golf course.

Golf Tips tested Popticals under bright sunshine and midday overcast skies and found that the purple-tinged lenses indeed help pick the ball out of any sky and sharpen the edges of slopes. We even left them on for open road driving and they make the transition from course to wheel very well — no eye strain, no squinting, no light leaks in either setting.

“People typically use polycarbonate in their sunglasses, but nylon is 18 percent lighter and clear as glass,” said one Popticals representative. “All are handmade in Italy. There are eight styles in all, 10 coming out this year. We have our golf specific line and our Ballistic line. The golf specific lenses help desaturate the greens so you can read contours better. The colors are purple and violet, and they are not polarized.” They are also protected by a hydrophobic Ri-Pel coating to repel water, as well as oil and dust and offer 100 percent UV protection.

Popticals come with both a soft case and a small solid protective case. The small, durable case has a carabineer for attaching to a golf bag or belt loop for convenient access.

$169/$189 | www.popticals.com