Golf Gum Boosts Energy, Focus

We’ve got golf-specific nutrition bars, energy drinks, trail mix and more to keep a player’s mind sharp and body performing at top ability through the ups and downs of a round. So why not a golf specific chewing gum? Well, here you go. Just in time for last-minute stocking stuffers, new product simiply called Golf Gum promotes B-vitamins and 80 mg of natural caffeine, giving the golfer in your life the fast-acting, healthy energy and focus they’ll need for their game.

According to a 2016 study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), a division of the National Library of Medicine at the National Institutes of Health, “A moderate dose of caffeine consumed before and during a round of golf improves golf-specific measures of performance and reduces fatigue.” A 2015 Auburn University study found similar results, shaving, on average, two strokes off of collegiate golf scores. “Chewing gum was [also] associated with enhanced productivity and reduced cognitive errors,” according to the NCBI.

Golf Tips gave Golf Gum a try at Verrado Golf Club’s new Victory Course toward the tail end of a five-day Phoenix jag. Indeed, after chomping on a spearmint-flavored piece for a few minutes before and into the round, we did seem to get a nice boost without any side effects like shaking or jumpiness. And the mere action of chewing helped calm the nerves, as well

“There’s an evolving consumer demand for cleaner supplements,” says Troy Widgery, CEO and founder of Apollo Gum Company. “We’re creating the future of energy. Golf Gum’s liquid core delivery system rapidly releases the full benefits of specially-sourced natural caffeine and B-vitamins. Although the taste lasts for hours, you don’t have to chew it for more than a few minutes to experience the results of a pure, compact formula that provides long-lasting, comfortable energy. Golf Gum also contains an effective dose of Xylitol, a natural sweetener that has been proven to reduce the risk of cavities and strengthen tooth enamel.”

“Whether you’re a weekend warrior or a practicing professional, every golfer wants to do their best,” says Widgery. “Golf Gum delivers the focus, attentiveness, and competitive edge you need.”

$21 for 25 pieces | www.golfersgum.com