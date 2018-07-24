Get Used To Two Guys With Balls

Used golf ball outfits are a dime a dozen these days. OK, maybe not a dime, but far less than retail. Get a couple of divers or scroungers, gather up as many wayward dimpled orphans as you can, run through a quality control regimen to see which are salable, package them up and open an online shopping cart. Simple, right? Sure, but what separates the pretenders from contenders is the customer experience. In that regard, the fairway of success gets a lot tighter, but Two Guys With Balls knocks it right it down the middle in every metric we appreciate, from ease of ordering through their robust yet simple website, to packaging, to the quality of the gently-used balls themselves.

Their inventory covers every major brand — Titleist, Bridgestone, Callaway, TaylorMade, Srixon, Top-Flite, Maxfli, Pinnacle, Slazenger — and a few up-and-comers like Vice … even Costco’s hard-to-find Kirkland brand. Golf Tips ordered two dozen Titleists (12 Pro V1s, 12 of the excellent but now-discontinued NXT Tours), navigating through the site’s purchase process in seconds. A couple days later they were on our doorstep, ready for action, with a coupon for 10 percent off our next order.

Sam Hogan, one of Two Guys’ founders, came up with a three-tiered grading system for their balls. Eagle is top of the line, Birdie is slightly blemished but very playable, and Par is still in the ballpark but with more visible marks from previous owners. Prices start at $5.99 per dozen depending on make and quality; Eagle-quality Pro V1s go for $23.99 or lower if you catch them on sale. And shipping is free for orders over $69, or if you become a TGWB VIP member for $69 per year, which includes 10 percent off every order and a free year swing analysis with the company’s teacher partners via the popular V1 video app platform. Whether or not you become a member, Hogan and company donate a portion of every purchase to the Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation.

The verdict? Two Guys With Balls are straight shooters with staying power in a competitive market. They’ll set you up with the battle-tested ammo you want and save you a bundle doing it.

www.twoguyswithballs.com