Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 Golf Shoe Shines

Who doesn’t love Christmas in July? OK, don’t answer that, but when a new pair of Ecco golf shoes show up on my doorstep in the heart of golf season, I’m like a kid on a certain late December morn. The Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 is my third pair from this European company, and it’s the best, most comfortable model yet. Just ask my dogs, and my scorecard.

Sure, technology has a lot to do with it. The Biom line has been around for a while and picked up its share of accolades, but the Hybrid 3 raises the bar in several ways. What struck me is how quickly and beautifully its all-new “Tri-Fi-Grip” outsole molded to my foot after a few moments of “uh-oh, these babies are tight” apprehension. By the time I had hit a few balls on the range and made my way to the first tee for their virgin round, the Yak leather uppers hugged every contour of my size 10s (or 43 in Euro numbers), with no pinch spots or loose areas. And even as temperatures soared toward the century mark, my feet stayed — well, not cool, but somehow well-ventilated even though Bioms also boast Gore-Tex waterproofing.

How is this possible? Through the magic of modern materials that work seamlessly together — a footwear version of the nervous, muscular and skeletal systems supporting and supplementing each other in a human body. The upper — available with either classic or BOA lacing — moves with the foot but doesn’t yield too much in any direction, which, of course, would lead to lack of stability over the ball. The spikeless sole is mega-stable yet pliable enough to absorb and support every movement through the swing, while the insole further absorbs the ups and downs of a golf course, balancing downward pressure through the heel and balls of the feet with just enough upward pressure through the arch. Ecco calls this trio of material and design triumph the “three zones of performance,” and I ain’t arguing with that. The Biom Hybrid 3 doesn’t just perform, it creates a close relationship between it and your overstressed, otherwise-fatigued foot. If that’s not cause for a little Christmas cheer any time of year, I don’t know what is.

CHECK THE PRICE ON AMAZON!