Tour Edge Touts Two New Hot Launch 4 Drivers

Tour Edge’s new Hot Launch 4 drivers feature all new designs and technology producing extremely high MOI properties.

HL4 is the fourth release in the award-winning Hot Launch series from Tour Edge founder and master club designer David Glod. HL4 features a complete lineup from driver to irons, all designed to fill a niche as the best technology and performance at a mid-tier price point.

The new premium performance clubs are available nationwide and globally on August 1.

All HL4 custom fit orders will ship with Tour Edge’s unprecedented 48-hour delivery guarantee in the continental United States.

“This is an early release to a product line that we developed for 2020,” said Glod. “We have spent the last 18 months looking at how to improve the best performance value drivers in the game and the end result is an all new shape that has an MOI that rivals that of a $500 driver. It’s an extremely forgiving design that all levels of players can benefit from.”

The HL4 driver comes in two different configurations– a straight version and an offset version. Both drivers feature a forged titanium head and Cup Face technology, which increases the amount of face flexing for increased club and ball speeds.

The HL4 driver features an all new sloped crown design that is deeper from face to back. No skirt where the sole plate meets the crown equates to a 12 percent increase in MOI over the previous Hot Launch drivers.

This new design makes for an extremely high Moment of Inertia above 5000 grams per cubic centimeter. Moment of Inertia is a measure of a body’s resistance to angular acceleration or twisting, meaning that the HL4 is a more stable driver. This higher MOI will increase ball speed on miss-hits and will keep shots straighter.

The forged 6-4 Titanium head features a deeper cup face design and a rounder face shape for exceptional power and vastly improved acoustics.

Cup Face technology combined with Variable Face Thickness technology provides greater distance from more contact points on the face that results in better off-center hit distance.

The new drivers also feature a further back rear sole weight placement for an even higher MOI that delivers more stable, powerful tee shots that will fly higher and longer.

The Power Channel on the sole of the club behind the club face is wider and deeper for better weight distribution and increased face flexing. The Power Channel delivers amplified ball speed and less spin, as well as added forgiveness on shots struck lower on the face.

HL4 Custom Fitting

The Hot Launch series is designed to take advantage of the emerging growth segment of customization within the equipment market. Until the launch of Hot Launch by Tour Edge, the value segment of the custom fitting market had been largely under-serviced.

Tour Edge plans to have over 750 custom fitting centers across the country that will feature the mobile HL4 custom fitting bag and their industry leading 48-hour guaranteed delivery on custom fit orders. All custom fit specific orders turned into Tour Edge by 2:30 p.m. Central standard time will be built at Tour Edge headquarters in Batavia, Illinois, and shipped to any continental U.S. state in 48-hours time, either back to the Tour Edge fitting location or directly to the end consumer.

“We are aggressively marketing the message that every golfer should be getting custom fit, and that it is especially mid to high handicap players who have the most to gain by getting fit,” said Tour Edge Vice President of Marketing Jon Claffey. “Our goal is to open the flood gates on custom fitting and HL4 has proven to be the perfect product to accomplish this goal with its advanced technology, top-tier performance and amazing price structure.”

HL4 Driver Specs

The straight neck HL4 driver comes in a 9.5, 10.5 and 12 degree lofts, while the HL4 Offset driver will be available in 10.5, 12 and 13.5 degree lofts. The 10.5 degree HL4 Offset will be available in left-handed.

The HL4 series features an upgraded UST Mamiya graphite shaft that offers enhanced tip stability. The drivers are available in Ladies, A-flex, Regular and Stiff shafts ranging from 48 to 60 grams.

The line has also been upgraded to a Lamkin Z5 multi-compound grip that features distinct hand-placement zones. A larger Midsize grip is available as a custom option.

$199.99 | www.touredge.com