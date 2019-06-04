Titleist TS1 Driver Built For Slower Swingers

The new ultra-lightweight Titleist TS1 driver is the fastest way for players with moderate swing speeds to experience the joy of effortless distance.

Available for fittings beginning June 20 (and in shops June 27), the new TS1 offers the technologies developed through the Titleist Speed Project in an incredibly light 275-gram design. The weighting of TS1 has been strategically trimmed to maximize launch and distance at moderate swing speeds, while maintaining the precision fitting capabilities of Titleist’s SureFit Hosel and a high MOI for stability and forgiveness.

With the addition of TS1 to the new TS driver family, moderate speed golfers can now experience the explosive ball speed and distance gains that have made Titleist TS2, TS3 and TS4 the most played driver models this season on the PGA Tour.

“There are so many golfers that can benefit from the performance of TS1,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Club Marketing. “For seniors, women, juniors – really anyone who is the moderate swing speed player – TS1 is an absolute powerhouse. You can swing as smooth and easy as you want and the ball just takes off. The distance just feels effortless.”

“With our four new TS models – TS1, TS2, TS3 and TS4 – we know that any golfer who walks into a fitting can find a Titleist driver that will max out their speed and performance,” Talge said.

TS1 ULTRA-LIGHTWEIGHT CONFIGURATION

From clubhead to grip, TS1 has been strategically engineered and weighted to deliver maximum launch and distance at moderate swing speeds:

The 275-gram overall weight (shaft dependent) – an incredible 45 grams lighter than the TS2 model, with an 8-gram lighter head weight – generates faster clubhead speeds.

Ultra-lightweight stock shafts – Fujikura Air Speeder and MCA Fubuki MV (Max Velocity) – weigh in at 40 and 45 grams (L flex: 35 and 39 grams), respectively, delivering high launch for effortless distance.

An extremely light 32-gram Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 Lite grip is 20 grams lighter than the standard model. (Undersize model is 26 grams, 18 grams lighter than standard undersize).

“TS1 is designed for golfers who have a driver swing speed of approximately 85 mph and below, and are averaging about 220 yards or less off the tee,” said Stephanie Luttrell, Director, Metalwoods Development, Titleist Golf Club R&D. “By bringing our TS technology into this extremely lightweight configuration and adding a slight draw bias, we’ve been able to produce dramatic benefits for this group of players.”

“Anytime you can give someone more clubhead speed potential, the ability for them to generate ball speed is there. What separates TS1 from other competitive lightweight products is that we haven’t had to make sacrifices, particularly with MOI and adjustability,” Luttrell said. “Everything about TS1 – from the technology package to the tour-inspired look, sound and feel – makes this a TS driver and delivers on the promise of Titleist Speed.”

TS1 TECHNOLOGY & PERFORMANCE

The innovations used to drive ball speed and distance in TS2, TS3 and TS4 drivers have been optimized for TS1’s ultra-lightweight 460cc Speed Chassis (available in 9.5, 10.5 and 12.5 degree lofts):

Ultra-Thin Titanium Crown. The thinnest cast titanium crown in the game allows weight to be redistributed for optimal performance at moderate swing speeds.

Thinner, Faster Face. The fastest face Titleist has ever made, a refined Radial VFT (variable face thickness), increases ball speed and forgiveness. Every TS driver face undergoes a 100% CT inspection to ensure speed performance is at the maximum allowable limit.

Streamlined Shape. The aerodynamic design reduces drag, allowing golfers to swing even faster for increased clubhead speed and more distance.

Optimized Weight Distribution. TS1’s deep CG location has been optimized to generate the launch and spin needed by moderate speed players to carry the ball farther, while maximizing off-center ball speed through high MOI properties (similar to TS3).

Industry-Leading Adjustability. Titleist’s patented SureFit Hosel, featuring 16 independent loft and lie settings, provides additional ball flight optimization through precision fitting. TS1’s SureFit Weight allows for head weight adjustability (from -4g to +6g in 2g increments).

PREMIUM STOCK SHAFTS

Golfers can choose from two ultra-lightweight premium stock shafts which complement the TS1’s design goal of high launch and effortless distance:

The Fujikura Air Speeder 40/35R3 (high launch/mid high spin) – the highest-launching shaft in the Titleist shaft matrix – is latest version of Fujikura’s successful Air Speeder ultra-lightweight driver shaft line. The reduced weight enhances swing speed, while proprietary design and material technologies maintain strength and stability. S, R, R2 (Senior) flexes: 40 grams | R3 (Ladies) flex: 35 grams.

The Mitsubishi Fubuki MV 45/39L (mid high launch/mid spin) – delivers “Max Velocity” through its ultra-lightweight core structure and Straight Flight Weighting (SFW) technology, which promotes long and straight flight in lightweight driver shaft options. S, R, A flexes: 45 grams | L flex: 39 grams.

The TS1 stock club length is 45.75 inches (Ladies: 44.5 inches).

Beginning June 20, golfers can experience the speed of TS1 and the entire TS metals family by attending a Titleist Fitting Day or Trial event (including Titleist Thursdays) being held at locations nationwide. To find an event, or book a free TS metals fitting with a Titleist Product Specialist, golfers can visit here.

$499 | www.titleist.com