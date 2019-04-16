TaylorMade Goes Old School With Mini Driver

TaylorMade Golf Company, an industry leader in product innovation and technology, today announced Original One Mini Driver, a new metalwood that pays homage to the brand’s history and utilizes many of the most important product technologies in the company’s long lineage of industry-leading metalwood performance.

EVOLUTION OF THE MINI DRIVER

TaylorMade first entered the category with the introduction of SLDR Mini in 2014 and enhanced the product the following year with the faster, higher-launching AeroBurner Mini – both utilizing predominantly steel in their construction. While both offered the company’s Speed Pocket™ technology, Original One Mini Driver is designed to deliver a new level of speed, forgiveness and visual appeal never-before seen in this category.

UNDER THE HOOD

With Original One Mini Driver, engineers have utilized key product technologies found in many of the company’s most notable metalwood offerings intended to deliver a faster, more forgiving and adjustable product. It all starts with a revolutionary tri-material construction, comprised of a titanium body, 50g steel sole plate and TaylorMade’s instantly-recognizable carbon composite crown. The combination of these three materials creates an ultra-low CG for distance and playability.

Additional features in Original One Mini include Loft Sleeve with ±2 degrees of loft adjustability; Twist Face Technology to provide the ultimate path to straight distance; and Inverted Cone Technology to promote ball speed on off-center hits

WHO IS IT FOR?

Like its predecessors, the Original One Mini Driver is targeted at golfers of all skill levels. It has been engineered to provide an option off the tee that delivers the accuracy and control of a fairway wood but with more distance and forgiveness. Faster swing speed players may additionally benefit from ease of use off the turf with Original One Mini Drivers’ combination of a medium face depth with ultra-low center of gravity location for extreme distance and excellent playability from fairway lies.

WHERE IT FITS

From a performance perspective, the Original One Mini Driver with its 275cc head (9 percent larger than AeroBurner Mini) will fit directly between a driver and a fairway wood. Some golfers will opt to play the club in addition to their current fairway woods, while others may choose to replace a longer fairway wood that was mainly being used off the tee. Most golfers will still keep the regular driver in the bag as the club that ultimately delivers the most distance.

Available for preorder starting April 16 and at retail beginning May 1, the Original One Mini Driver USD) will be offered in 11.5 or 13.5 degree lofts and come equipped with Mitsubishi’s Diamana F Limited shafts in 55g (R), 65g (S) or 75g (X) flexes at 43.75 inches at a D3 swing weight. The stock grip is Golf Pride MCC Decade grips in black and blood orange. The Original One Mini Driver will also be available through TaylorMade’s custom program, allowing for numerous additional custom shaft and grip options.

$399.99 | www.taylormadegolf.com