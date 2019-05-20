Ping Introduces G410 LST Driver

Ping announced the expansion of its G410 driver family with the release of the G410 LST, a high-MOI driver engineered to produce low, stable spin with the shot-shaping control provided by the company’s innovative movable-weight technology.

The multi-material driver is available for pre-order and custom fitting at authorized Ping golf shops around the world beginning today.

“With the tremendous success of the G410 Plus and SFT drivers introduced earlier this year, we’re pleased to add the highly anticipated G410 LST model to the line-up in time for the summer golf season,” said John K. Solheim, Ping President. “It took us a little longer than planned but that was only because our first iteration didn’t out-perform the G400 LST. We re-worked the design to meet our performance improvement standards and are excited to get the G410 LST driver into golfer’s hands.”

“The head size is slightly smaller than the Plus model and the CG is positioned to reduce spin several hundred rpm while still providing extremely high forgiveness,” Solheim added. “The combination of lower spin and more stability plus the ability to dial in the shot shape with our movable-weight technology greatly expands the types of golfers who can benefit from the technology of the G410 LST driver. As always, we encourage golfers to undergo a thorough custom fitting with a trained Ping Fitting Specialist to determine which G410 driver model best fits their game.”

LOW, STABLE SPIN

The G410 LST shares the movable-weight technology introduced in the G410 Plus model. The CG position is slightly forward of the G410 Plus in all three positions (Draw, Neutral, Fade), leading to spin reduction of approximately 200 to 400 rpm, depending on shaft choice and a golfer’s launch conditions. Each weight position shifts the CG location by one-tenth inch in each direction from neutral, influencing left or right shot direction approximately 10 yards (20 yards of correction between Draw and Fade settings).

“The addition of the movable-weight technology in our low-spin driver option allows us to fit a wider range of golfers,” said Solheim. “A perfect example is a high-swing-speed player who battles a miss to the right. In that case, the combination of placing the weight in the draw position and the lower spin greatly improves dispersion and leads to increased ball speed for more distance.”

Patented Dragonfly Technology on the inside creates an ultra-thin crown structure, saving weight, which is moved to the extreme boundary of the clubhead to increase the MOI by three percent (compared to the G400 LST) for added ball speed and forgiveness.

FAST AND POWERFUL SHAPE

At 450cc, the G410 LST driver features a more rounded, pear-shaped design and combines with more efficient Turbulator Technology for advanced aerodynamics, leading to increased clubhead speed. Its “Tour Square” face sits slightly open and the score-line pattern frames the impact area to aid in alignment. The creased crown design provides a clean and powerful look at address.

FORGED, T9S+ FACE

The unique forging and patented heat-treatment process of the T9S+ face powers a thinner, hotter impact area that is precision machined to elevate ball speed across the entire face for more flexing and faster ball speeds. The forged face and the internal geometry of the head are instrumental in producing the powerful feel and sound of the driver.

TRAJECTORY TUNING 2.0

The patented lightweight and aerodynamic adjustable hosel expands from five to eight settings, offering loft (0, +1, +1.5, -1, -1.5 degrees) and lie adjustments (including up to three degrees flatter than standard) to optimize ball flight.

“The expansion of the loft options is a tremendous benefit for all golfers, and the flatter lie angles add another layer of opportunity for expert club fitters to really fine-tune a golfer’s driver,” said Solheim.

Multiple shaft options

Four high-performance shaft options are available at no upcharge and ensure a shaft-fitting solution to match the launch conditions of all golfers. The PING Tour 65 & 75 (lower launch, low spin, stable feel) and the counter-balanced PING Alta CB Red 55 (high-launching, lightweight) are developed in house by PING engineers. For popular custom after-market options, golfers can choose the Project X EvenFlow Black 75 (low launch, low spin) and Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 60 (mid launch angle, low spin).

$540 | www.ping.com