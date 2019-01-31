Ping G410 Drivers More Customizable Than Ever

Significant advancements in custom fitting and the highest MOIs and ball speeds available highlight the new PING G410 Plus and G410 SFT drivers.

The multi-material drivers are available for pre-order today, and custom fitting at authorized PING golf shops around the world beginning in mid-February.

“We’ve continued to increase both forgiveness and distance in the G410 Plus driver while adding more dimensions to driver custom fitting,” said John K. Solheim, PING President. Our new, movable-weight technology provides the benefits of custom CG locations, including directional control, without sacrificing MOI or ball speeds, which is what we’ve always seen with other non-fixed-weight drivers. The G410 Plus offers golfers a simple, logical way to customize their driver.”

In the G410 Plus model, three positions (Draw, Neutral, Fade) for the ultra-high density tungsten back weight shift the center of gravity (CG) location by 1/10" in each direction from neutral to influence left or right shot direction approximately 10 yards (20 yards of correction between Draw and Fade settings).

By positioning the weight on the extreme boundary of the clubhead, the moment of inertia increases compared to the original G400 driver – ensuring golfers enjoy the added ball speed and forgiveness required to hit their tee shots longer and straighter.

The G410 SFT (Straight Flight Technology) model is engineered with a fixed ultra-high density tungsten weight positioned on the clubhead’s extreme perimeter and 50 percent more heel-side CG than its predecessor to ensure straighter ball flights. A lighter swingweight (D1) further influences direction by helping square the face at impact.

A new “creased crown” design provides stiffening properties and combines with patented Dragonfly Technology on the inside to create an ultra-thin crown structure, which saves weight for optimizing the CG location and increasing forgiveness. Together with more aggressive and efficient Turbulator Technology, the 455cc head’s crown design provides a clean, powerful and faster look at address while making alignment nearly effortless.

The unique forging and patented heat-treatment process of the T9S+ face powers a thinner, hotter impact area that is precision machined to elevate ball speed across the entire face for more flexing and faster ball speeds. The forged face and the internal geometry of the head are instrumental in producing the powerful feel and sound of the driver.

The new, patented lightweight and aerodynamic adjustable hosel expands from five to eight settings, offering loft (0, +1, +1.5, -1, -1.5 degrees) and lie adjustments (including up to 3 degrees flatter than standard) to optimize ball flight.

PING’s engineering team developed the next generation of the Alta CB (counter balanced) shaft as the proprietary option in the G410 driver. The higher-launching, lightweight Alta CB Red 55 is engineered with an eight-gram counterweight in the grip end of the shaft, shifting the CG higher and allowing for more head weight to increase energy transfer and momentum – resulting in more ball speed and greater forgiveness.

The high-performance PING Tour 65 & 75, Project X EvenFlow Black 75 and Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 60 are available at no upcharge and ensure a shaft-fitting option to match the launch conditions of all golfers.

$540 | www.ping.com