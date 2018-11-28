Cobra To Unveil King F9 At PGA Show

Cobra Puma Golf announced its plans for the 2019 PGA Merchandise Show, Jan. 22-25, 2019 in Orlando, Florida, with a larger presence than ever before at the Orange County Convention Center. The company will showcase its latest offerings including the new King F9 family, featuring Speedback Technology, a revolutionary advancement in aerodynamics and low center of gravity.

For the first time in the metal woods category, the Speedback family of woods achieves true optimization of aerodynamics and a low CG, delivering the longest and fastest Cobra driver and fairways. The King F9 irons and hybrids (in both variable and ONE Length configurations), also incorporate Speedback TM Technology providing the optimal combination CG and high moment of inertia to deliver maximum power, stability and accuracy. All of Cobra’s 2019 offerings utilize Cobra Connect technology featuring electronically enabled grips that work in conjunction with the Arccos Caddie app to give users the ability to track their stats and improve their game.

On the Puma side, the brand will display its Autumn Winter 2019 apparel and accessories collection for men, women and juniors, highlighted by innovative designs and fabrications including Alterknit, Evoknit and Fusionyarn Flex. The brand will also highlight its NXT Generation of footwear, perfect for on and off course wear, and the celebrated, Tour-proven Ignite PwrAdapt family.

“The PGA Merchandise Show is an important industry event that connects our brands to a large, global golf audience of PGA Professionals, influential retailers and key partners,” said Dan Ladd, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “This year we are expanding our footprint and presence at the PGA Show furthering our support of the PGA of America, the PGA Professionals in attendance, and utilizing the increased space to showcase the cutting-edge innovations from Cobra and Puma.”

During Demo Day on Jan. 22, at the Orange County National Golf Center & Lodge, the brand will host the Cobra Puma Experience Experience at Tee #8. Attendees will be able to test, for the first time, Cobra Golf’s 2019 product.

A number of COBRA PUMA GOLF athletes and ambassadors will be on hand throughout the show.

www.cobragolf.com