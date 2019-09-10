Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Woods ‘Go Faster’

Cleveland Golf’s new and improved Launcher HB Turbo Driver and Launcher HB Turbo Fairway Woods launch in North America on Oct. 4.

“Reintroducing Cleveland Golf Woods and Irons two years ago has been very successful,” said Brian Schielke, Marketing Director at Cleveland Golf. “However, the new Launcher HB Turbo woods represent a huge step up from the previous generation. They’re sleeker, faster, and more forgiving – exactly what all of us avid golfers are looking for off the tee.”

For Cleveland Golf, Launcher has always stood for one thing: launching the ball high in the air and straight down the fairway. The new Launcher HB Turbo remains committed to that mission with a lighter hosel, improved crown, and deeper weighting. Only now, it’s faster.

“The Launcher HB Turbo is engineered to help you hit long, straight drives,” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development at Cleveland Golf. “We’ve squeezed discretionary weight out of every corner of the club head in order to produce one of the most forgiving drivers we’ve ever made. We’ve paired it with a high-balance point shaft that’s easier to swing fast. Authentic technologies such as the Turbocharged Cup Face, the Ultralight Hosel, and a more aerodynamic crown help the Launcher HB Turbo earn its name.”

The Launcher HB Turbo features a Turbocharged Cup Face, which offers a unique variable thickness pattern that delivers more speed across the entire face. The Turbocharged Cup Face stretches along the crown and sole, flexing at impact and reflecting that energy back into the ball for increased ball speeds at impact.

The redesigned HiBore Crown features a prominent step that lowers the center of gravity, while the Ultralight Hosel is even lighter to remove mass from a poor position. All of these weight savings culminate in the Deep Weighting sole pad. The result: a center of gravity that’s 4.4mm deeper and 2.2 mm lower, increasing launch at impact and maximizing distance off the tee.

Launcher HB Turbo comes standard with the new Miyazaki C. Kua shaft, which pulls weight from the length of the shaft and repositions it on the grip end. This makes the shaft feel incredibly easy to swing and allows for extra mass in the club head for increased momentum and more speed on every swing.

The same speed-enhancing technologies that define the Launcher HB Turbo Driver are featured within the Launcher HB Turbo Fairway Woods, delivering more speed and distance off the tee or when going for the green in two.

The Launcher HB Turbo Driver is available in two different models: standard (9°, 10.5°, 12° options) and DRAW (10.5°) for $349.99. The Launcher HB Turbo Fairway Woods feature a 3-wood (15°) and 5-wood (18°) for $229.99 each.

clevelandgolf.com