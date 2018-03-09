TPC Network & PXG Form Club Fitting Partnership

Two entities dedicated to providing world-class and tour level golf experiences, TPC Network and PXG, are entering an alliance designed to help golfers propel their game to the next level with TPC, as well as several other licensed properties, now serving as PXG fitting hubs.

“We’re thrilled to partner with PXG and bring this exciting new offering to 12 properties,” said Bill Whaley, TPC Network senior regional director of operations. “As an extension of the PGA TOUR, we’re always looking for ways to enhance rounds so they’re more enjoyable and memorable. The more we succeed, the more we’re helping ensure the future of the game of golf.”

Golfers participating in PXG’s tour level fitting experience will have access to a full matrix of fitting heads and more than 300 premium shaft options. Swings are closely analyzed by PXG’s elite team of Master Fitters, who use advanced technology, such as Trackman, to provide insight into swing analytics. Performance data is combined with variables such as body structure and player preference to determine the ideal equipment mix for optimum results on the course.

“If you are playing with clubs that don’t fit your swing, you’re making a sport that is challenging, much more difficult than it needs to be,” said PXG founder Bob Parsons. “A tour caliber fitting is an enormous benefit to amateur golfers – helping their enjoyment of the game go up and their scores go down. The opportunity to deliver that fitting experience through select TPC properties is something PXG is proud offer.”

Owned, operated, and licensed by the PGA Tour, the TPC Network is comprised of 32 premier private, resort and daily fee golf properties designed by some of golf’s most elite architects. Each TPC has hosted or has been designed to host TOUR-sponsored golf tournaments. At the same time, TPCs have provided recreational golfers with the unique opportunity to test their skills on the same layouts where the world’s best golfers compete.

Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) was founded by American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces top-level clubs for every type of player. PXG's professional staff includes PGA TOUR champions Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Billy Horschel, Ryan Moore, James Hahn, Charles Howell III, and Charl Schwartzel. The roster also includes two-time major champions Lydia Ko and Anna Nordqvist, U.S. Women’s Open champion Brittany Lang, and LPGA Tour players Katherine Kirk, Austin Ernst, Christina Kim, Alison Lee, Ryann O’Toole, and Gerina Piller.

To find the nearest fitting hub and schedule an appointment, visit TPC.com/PXG or PXG.com.