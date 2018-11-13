Hank Haney Endorses Club Champion Club Fitting

Club Champion, premium club fitter, builder and retailer, has signed endorsement deals with world-renowned golf coaches Hank Haney and Cameron McCormick. They have also re-signed legendary instructor David Leadbetter to continue spreading the word on the benefits of custom club fitting. All three instructors recognize the impact that properly fit clubs can have on any golfer’s game, no matter the skill level. Club Champion club fitting is partnering with these three leading instructors to educate golfers on the importance of getting fit for the right equipment.

According to Club Champion CEO Joe Lee, “We are thrilled to have David, Hank and Cameron all representing Club Champion. Their reputations as the world’s best instructors, and especially their understanding of club fitting, make them uniquely qualified to speak to golfers on the topic of fitting.”

Hank Haney is recognized all over the world as one of the foremost authorities on the game and is a leader in individual performance development. Haney has coached golfers and built golf facilities and player academies across the globe for over 40 years. He has instructed over 200 touring professionals. His most famous student, Tiger Woods, won six Majors and an amazing 33 percent of the events he entered with Haney as his coach. Hank believes, “There isn't anyone who can’t benefit from club fitting. With the advances in custom fitting technologies to optimize your equipment, everybody can achieve more distance. At Club Champion, you get a truly professional fitting. They can actually prove it works. For somebody not to take advantage of Club Champion’s expertise, they're just wasting a tremendous opportunity.”

David Leadbetter was named the 2017 PGA Teacher of the year and is a Golf Digest Top 10 instructor having coached players to 25 Major championship titles and over 100 individual worldwide tournament victories. Seven of those players have been ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings. When it comes to understanding the importance of having properly fitted golf clubs, no one is better qualified than Leadbetter to speak on the subject.

For more than 30 years, David has operated the Leadbetter Golf Academies. He and his instructors have seen countless players fall short of their potential because of improperly fitted golf equipment. Leadbetter states, “A club fitting will definitely help any golfer play better. My students all benefited from club fitting. Lessons are critical, but if you’re fighting your equipment, you can only progress so far. Properly fitted clubs will make it much easier to lower your scores. I’m confident Club Champion will find the perfect clubs for you.”

Cameron McCormick has coached three-time Major champion Jordan Spieth for the entirety of Spieth’s career. Among other students, McCormick also coaches LPGA star So Yeon Ryu who is currently ranked number three in the world. As the Founder of Altus Performance and Director of Instruction at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, McCormick sees first-hand the benefits custom club fitting has on his students.

Through his experience with Spieth, he knows that, “The best players in the world benefit from custom club fitting. Average and higher handicap players can benefit even more from a Club Champion fitting as there’s much more room for improvement.” Club Champion has also signed Jordan Spieth to an endorsement contract to talk about the benefits of club fitting as a top PGA Tour professional.

Club Champion hires experienced fitters who then receive an additional 150-plus hours of training before starting; a training program unmatched in the golf industry. Club Champion’s unique coupling system combines any head and shaft together, so golfers hit the precise combination to be custom built for them. With more than 35,000 interchangeable head and shaft combinations, they deliver a Tour-quality fitting that produces longer, more accurate shots, with a nearly 100 percent satisfaction rate. Their approach is unbiased; no specific vendor is promoted. The only goal – to find the best combination of components to lower your scores. Rather than having to change your swing, sometimes dramatically, a professional club fitting takes the swing that you have and optimizes the performance characteristics of the clubs to allow golfers to achieve the best result possible.

For more information or to schedule a fitting, visit www.clubchampiongolf.com.