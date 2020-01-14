January 14, 2020

Wilson Duo Balls Blend Performance, Value

Two Models, Many Colors

The new Wilson DUO golf balls for 2020 cover all the performance bases for players across the ability board, and do it in vibrant color … or traditional white, if that’s the way you roll.

DUO Optix

wilson duo optixBuilt with a smaller core and designed with a semi-translucent highly visible and colorful matte cover, the new DUO Optix packs more distance and is even brighter to ensure a can’t miss ball that always stands out.

Featuring a soft, highly resilient polybutadiene core, the DUO Optix gives players exceptional feel and straighter shots from tee to green. 

DUO Soft+

wilson duo softThe DUO Soft+ is a premium two-piece golf ball featuring  an all-new core technology, Velociticor. This technology uses advanced materials to extract and amplify every ounce of power from a player’s swing, which gives golfers greater distance with every shot.  

 “DUO Soft+ was engineered to give players the ideal blend of longer distances and exceptional feel,” said Frank Simonutti, Global Director of Golf Ball Innovaton.

“In our testing of DUO Soft+, the Wilson LABS team found that when using a driver, the initial velocity of the ball increased by two miles per hour.

The ball comes with 35 compression, giving golfers a ball that not only flies farther but one that provides the desired feel and touch around the course. It’s available in standard gloss white.

DUO Optix and DUO Soft+ are available Jan. 27.

$19.99 per dozen for both | www.wilson.com

 

