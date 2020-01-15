Titleist Updates Tour Soft, Velocity Golf Balls

Titleist has just rolled out its updated value-priced Tour Soft and mid-priced Velocity golf balls, available in pro shops on Jan. 22.

Titleist Tour Soft was first introduced two years ago, utilizing new material and process technologies to deliver the best performance in its category – offering a superior combination of soft compression feel, very fast speed for commanding distance and excellent short game spin and control.

For golfers who prefer a softer-feeling golf ball, the new 2020 Tour Soft improves upon its prior generation with real performance advancements to help them play better:

Reformulated, Larger and Faster Core – the largest of any Titleist golf ball – delivers longer distance and responsive feel.

Thinner 4CE Grafted Cover – developed using ultra-thin TCU process technology – generates more greenside spin for better control into and around the green.

Spherically-Tiled 342 Cuboctahedron Dimple Design provides a more penetrating and consistent ball flight.

The new Tour Soft is offered in both white and high-optic yellow. Its sidestamp has been redesigned and integrated into a new alignment aid feature resembling a “T” shape to make it easier for golfers to line up their Tour Soft on the green or tee, without having to mark lines on the ball.

Retail price is $34.99.

Meanwhile, the new Titleist Velocity golf ball has been engineered for maximum velocity, including new aerodynamic and core technologies that deliver the longest, best performing Velocity yet. Golfers can also experience the speed of Velocity in style, with three new matte color options (Pink, Green and Orange) added for 2020.

Now available in golf shops worldwide, 2020 Velocity has been improved through comprehensive golfer feedback and new innovations developed inside the Titleist Golf Ball R&D labs:

The invention of a spherically-tiled 350 octahedral dimple design produces a more consistent, high-flying trajectory for longer distance.

Velocity’s engine – a larger, higher speed LSX core – generates fast initial velocity with extremely low spin on all full swing shots to help golfers get every last yard.

The increased core size also adds spin for greater stoppability on approach shots.

Each matte finish has been developed and validated by Titleist R&D to maintain exceptional light stability and durability throughout the course of play.

Retail price is $27.99.

www.titleist.com