Titleist DT TruSoft Golf Ball Gets Makeover

The softest Titleist golf ball is now even longer with the introduction of the new Titleist DT TruSoft, now available in golf shops worldwide.

Reengineered with a larger, low compression core and proprietary soft cover technology, new DT TruSoft delivers longer distance with incredibly soft feel on all shots, plus increased short game spin for stopping power on the green.

For golfers who prefer a very soft compression feel, DT TruSoft is the best performing golf ball in its class – a result of Titleist’s rigorous research and development and industry-leading manufacturing technologies. Made at Titleist Ball Plant 2 in North Dartmouth, Mass., DT TruSoft provides a superior combination of soft feel, long distance and playability into and around the green, with the consistent performance and quality that golfers expect from a Titleist.

“We’re meeting more and more golfers who believe you have to sacrifice distance in order to play a softer-feeling ball. That’s certainly true for many of the lower compression products in the market right now – but not DT TruSoft,” said Michael Mahoney, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing. “When we launched DT TruSoft two years ago, it instantly became the longest ball in the category. Our R&D team has since discovered how to provide even more distance without impacting the remarkably soft feel that golfers tell us they love about this product. New DT TruSoft continues to prove that golfers who prioritize feel don’t have to give up everything else.”

The Titleist DT TruSoft is achieved through the game’s most advanced low-compression golf ball technology:

The larger, low compression TruTouch Core generates low spin for long distance

The new TruFlex cover utilizes proprietary Titleist technology to deliver very soft feel around the green and improved short game performance

Advanced aerodynamics are optimized to provide a consistent, piercing ball flight

$21.99 per dozen | www.titleist.com