New Titleist AVX Ball Draws Raves

There’s a new Titleist golf ball in town, dubbed the AVX. According to Acushnet spokesmen, the Titleist AVX is “a new high performance golf ball providing remarkable distance and exceptionally soft feel through proprietary core, cover and aerodynamic technologies.”

The company conducted a comprehensive test market conducted in Arizona, California and Florida from October 2017 to January 2018 which “resulted in the resounding validation of AVX, particularly among golfers who prioritize distance and extremely soft feel.”

Titleist AVX is available in golf shops across the U.S. The precision manufacturing of AVX at Titleist Ball Plant 3 in New Bedford, Mass. – also home to the industry-leading Pro V1 and Pro V1x models – has been accelerated in order to meet golfer demand and the worldwide launch of AVX in the coming months.

“Golfers have spoken loud and clear about the performance of AVX,” said Michael Mahoney, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing. “While our R&D team is constantly exploring new golf ball technologies, only a limited number of prototypes ever make it past the initial machine and player testing phases. AVX stood out from the beginning. Ultimately, it was important to let golfers decide whether this golf ball had a place in our line and the results of our test market were emphatic. Many golfers were waiting for a product like AVX – our lowest flying, lowest spinning and softest feeling high performance golf ball – to help them play their best.”

Featuring a proprietary multi-component construction, AVX delivers remarkable distance and penetrating flight, very low long game and iron spin, exceptionally soft feel and premium scoring control through the following new technologies:

Innovative high speed, low compression core technology results in a powerful engine to drive remarkable distance with exceptionally soft feel.

The invention of a new high flex casing layer enhances speed and controls spin to promote even greater distance.

The proprietary GRN41 thermoset cast urethane elastomer cover has been specifically formulated by Titleist Golf Ball R&D to deliver premium scoring control with exceptionally soft feel and long lasting durability.

A unique catenary aerodynamic design delivers a piercing, low trajectory while providing a consistent ball flight on all shots.

“During the test market, we heard from a lot of golfers playing competitive models who realized they had been giving up performance in order to play a softer feeling golf ball,” Mahoney said. “With AVX, not only were they getting the feel that they love, they were also getting longer distance with great performance in the short game – and they were playing better. That’s the reason so many golfers are talking about this golf ball.”

The Titleist AVX is available in white and yellow and retails for $47.99 per dozen.