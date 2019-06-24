Srixon Rolls Out New Q-Star Golf Ball

Srixon has announced the launch of the fifth generation Q-Star golf ball, available in Pure White and Tour Yellow on June 28.

“The new Q-Star maintains the high-quality performance that consumers have come to expect with this golf ball,” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development. “We’ve enhanced this generation with the new FastLayer Core to drive more ball speed and distance from Q-Star.”

The all-new FastLayer Core starts soft in the center and gradually becomes firmer around its outer edge. By incorporating this technology in the all-new Q-Star, FastLayer helps generate maximum distance, without sacrificing that exceptional feel at impact.

FastLayer works in tandem with Q-StarR’s 338 Speed Dimple Pattern, which reduces drag for a more penetrating ball flight, to help deliver more distance off the tee regardless of the playing conditions.

Furthermore, the new Q-Star golf balls feature Srixon’s proprietary Spin Skin technology with Slide-Ring Material (SeRM), a urethane compound that coats the cover of every Q-Star golf ball.

Spin Skin with SeRM digs deep into wedge and iron grooves, dramatically increasing friction at impact and maximizing spin for more stopping power on every shot.

“With the addition of the new FastLayer Core and Spin Skin with SeRM, the latest generation of Q-Star golf balls deliver superior, all-around performance compared against similar offerings in the market,” said Brunski.

Based in Huntington Beach, CA, Srixon is part of the Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. family and enjoys a strong presence on competitive tours worldwide. The professional staff includes players such as Hideki Matsuyama, Graeme McDowell, Keegan Bradley, Inbee Park, as well as many others.

$26.99 per dozen | www.srixon.com

