New Srixon Soft Feel Golf Ball Now Available

A new version of the affordable, popular Srixon Soft Feel golf ball is now available in white and yellow.

Now in its 11th generation, Srixon engineered the latest iteration of the Soft Feel specifically for golfers wanting to maximize distance and control with exceptional feel. Featuring a soft cover, innovative core, and upgraded dimple pattern, the Soft Feel delivers all-around performance from tee to green.

“The all-new Soft Feel was designed to help players maximize their distance off the tee, while providing even better feel and control,” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development, in a company press release. “The latest generation of Soft Feel accomplishes this goal offering a lower compression ball for incredible distance, but a softer cover to provide that greenside performance all players crave. The Soft Feel provides all-around performance at an incredible value which really separates this golf ball from the rest.”

The key technologies inside the new Soft Feel include:

Energetic Gradient Growth Core. Soft Feel’s core technology provides a high-launch, low spin trajectory off the tee for added distance with an ultra-soft feel.

Soft, Thin Cover. The softer, thinner cover promotes more greenside spin and a softer feel on all pitches, chips and putts.

338 Speed Dimple Pattern. The upgraded dimple pattern reduces drag and cuts through the wind for more accuracy and consistency on every shot.

