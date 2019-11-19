New V1 Game GPS App A Powerful Tool

V1 Sports (V1), creators of video swing analysis software for teaching pros and golfers, announces the launch of V1 Game, a mobile app that enables golfers to gain powerful insights on the course and in their game without the need of external hardware. With one of the golf industry’s most trusted developers of game-improvement technology entering the GPS game-tracking mobile app arena, golfers can expect a dynamic and intuitive user interface and programming optimized for measurable game improvement.

With the V1 Game app, a mobile phone or Apple Watch becomes a golfer’s personal caddie and shot tracker. V1 Game’s powerful GPS data provides accurate yardages to greens, hazards and landing zones to help you navigate the course like a professional. After a round is completed,

V1 Game’s intuitive performance analysis technology provides statistics that show the user’s strengths, weaknesses and paths to improvement.

“The launch of V1 Game advances V1 Sports’ mission to empower golfers and instructors to use the best tools for game improvement,” Bryan Finnerty, CEO of V1 Sports, says. “V1 Game gives users the power of accurate GPS data combined with next-generation performance tracking and analysis. With this powerful mobile app, golfers can make better decisions on the course, practice more effectively, and shoot lower scores.”

The V1 Game app can be downloaded by Apple users in the App Store and by Android users in the Google Play store. Learn more here.

Designed to be your in-round companion tool on the golf course, V1 Game is loaded with detailed GPS data for thousands of golf courses worldwide. The Rangefinder mode provides impressively accurate distances to greens, tees, hazards, and landing zones. The GPS mode features beautifully rendered aerial satellite views and state-of-the-art functionality. Users can manually set the pin placements for precise distance to facilitate correct club selection and track shots live or post-round at their convenience.

V1 Game’s Intuitive Shot Tracking lets golfers track their strokes, putts, penalties as well as shot distances, locations, and clubs used so they can evaluate their performance and work to improve their weaknesses. For post-round analysis, V1 Game instantly displays shot data so golfers can see their strengths, weaknesses and tendencies at a glance.

Stats include: strokes gained, shot patterns, club distances, scoring, greens in regulation (GIR), fairways in regulation (FIR), scrambling, putts per green, putts per GIR, estimated handicap, and more.

If you want to track your performance the way Tour professionals do, Strokes Gained data is available for any skill level—from PGA TOUR to beginner—and is broken down by overall score, driving, approach, short game, and putting. Viewing personal bests and scoring history is simple with the V1 Game App.

“With V1 Game, you’re going to get deep into data that reveals who you are as a golfer. In vivid color and with real-time data analysis, you’ll know your strengths and weaknesses on the course which will empower you to get with your teaching professional and make specific improvements. This is an incredible tool for golfers who truly want to play better and score lower,” Finnerty says.

The V1 Game App is the product of a new partnership between V1 Sports and mobile app developers Pocket Par and is differentiated from similar apps because it combines powerful and user-friendly GPS functions with dynamics shot-tracking analytics that include Strokes Gained data for finely-tuned personal data.

“It’s exciting to work with V1 Sports and having the V1 Game app reach an audience that’s dialed into game improvement. You don’t have to be a data geek to get serious game improvement benefits from the V1 Game app,” says Pocket Par co-founder Dallas Webster. “You’ll know your miss tendencies and exactly where you’re losing shots on the golf course so you can spend your practice eliminating the exact shots that are costing you strokes.”

Users can connect and share stats and performance data with instructors and friends. V1-connected instructors can invite students to start receiving powerful feedback on performance and plans for improvement.

Advanced statistical analysis of golf data requires a subscription (in-app purchase) after the first three rounds. Subscriptions can be purchased in-app with both auto-renewing and non-renewing options. Auto-renewing subscriptions cost $59.99/year or $6.99/month. Non-renewing subscriptions (allowing 7-day access) can be purchased for $9.99.

V1 Game is a perfect complement to V1’s current line of video analysis software and mobile apps. Through V1 Game’s Groups feature, an instructor now will be able to easily combine a student’s swing videos with their on-course stats in order to identify the best pathway for improvement.

