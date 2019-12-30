Stitch Golf Layers Up Latest Garb

North Carolina-based Stitch Golf has rolled out new layering pieces that the company calls “a perfect combination of style, performance and function.”

Designed to flow seamlessly from the course to the office these new highly functional tops encompass brand new color stories offering a fresh look that gives added depth to these seasonal palettes.

“We created these new layering pieces for comfort and performance while staying true to our roots,” stated Brad King, CEO of Stitch. “These pieces, ranging from quarter zips, to crew neck sweaters to our new hoodie, are sure to be basic staples for today’s discerning golfer and re-emphasizes the importance we place on versatility.”

Stitch Golf incorporates cutting-edge, technically advanced fabrics to create a rich hand feel with a sophisticated style all created and inspired for today’s modern golfer.

Daytona Sweater: Constructed with our super soft 100% extra fine merino wool, the Daytona quarter zip placket sweater is equipped with our reengineered technical zipper that has a locking mechanism that ensures your zipper stays right where you want it. Offered in Stitch Navy and Stitch Blue, these sweaters pair perfectly with any polo.

Monza Colorblock: You can never have too many gray sweaters, and this Monza crewneck is a favorite made from 100% Italian merino wool.

Grand Prix Colorblock: When you can’t decide between Stitch Blue or Stitch navy theis sweater has you covered. Updated with an exposed technical zipper, breathable fabrics, ribbed cuffs and collar, it will keep you warm on and off the course.

Race Block Full Zip: This sweater has it all: colorblock details, full zip, signature orange grommets and a hood. This lightweight sweater can be worn year-round and is perfect whether you are hitting the links or strolling the city streets.

