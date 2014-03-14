2014 Buyer’s Guide Accessories

GPS

SkyGolf SkyCaddie LINX Finally, a golf rangefinder watch with some color. It's preloaded with 34,000 high-precision, error-corrected golf courses, and sports a clear, high-definition, sunlight-read-able display with both positive and negative polarity. Plus, it's Bluetooth-enabled, and when paired with a new-and-free mobile app, you can upload scores and stats wirelessly to the company website. We love that it's ready to use out of the box. skycaddie.com | $250

Golf Buddy BB4 This looks like the future of GPS watches in that it's just simply a sporty band that looks solid-colored. However, distances to the front/center/back of the green appear almost magically in dotted, futuristic form. It's really cool. And it's preloaded with distances from some 37,000 courses worldwide. It automatically recognizes which course and hole you're at. The battery lasts 10 hours. gpsgolfbuddy.com | $349

Bushnell NEO XS This sleek-looking watch retains enough battery life per charge in GPS mode to last for three rounds. Used as a normal watch, it will go two years without needing a recharge. And it comes preloaded with more than 33,000 courses in more than 30 countries. The unit can also be used as an odometer on the course or while exercising away from the links. bushnell.com | $200

Leupold GX-4i2 Now with USGA-approved Smart Key technology, you can swap the faceplate from silver to yellow, the latter of which measures uphill and downhill slopes and then factors them into the overall distance. The unit is compact, lightweight, durable and downright sexy. Gripping traction makes it a breeze to hold still. It locks in yardages lightning-fast on a display that's nice and vivid. Quite simply, it's the classiest-looking distance finder out there. leupold.com | $625

ESN WR72 The WR72 Alpha utilizes its own proprietary forged Titanium alloy that is 30 times stronger than steel and extremely light weight. The WR72 is as fashionable as robust and incorporates all of the functionality that golfers have come to expect with superior materials. A rare-earth-metal antenna provides sub-meter GPS performance. These new Titanium GPS Golf Watches are equally at home on the course or on the town. golfesn.com | $249-$269

Zepp GolfSense This 6.3-gram, 1-square-inch transmitter attaches to your glove's Velcro_¨ strap. Take a swing, and the sensor relays all of your pertinent swing data to your iPhone, iPad or Android device with 3D analysis. You can also access tips for improvement, compare swing to pros and friends, and get personalized tips, drills and coaching. We found it to be pretty fast at relaying information. zepp.com | $150

Swingbyte 2 This is the second generation of a popular mobile swing analyzer that has a redesigned, lightweight sensor with more stability. A new latching mechanism eases attachment to your club shaft, as well. And the latest sensor has a lower profile, an electronic power switch and covert LED lights. The revamped app can record video, auto-trim excess footage, and sync videos to 3D visuals and data. swingbyte.com | $149

SwingSmart SwingSmart is a one-ounce sensor that mounts easily to any club and, via Bluetooth, transmits feedback to an iOS or Android device. It tracks tempo, path, clubhead speed and helps you dial in the perfect clubface alignment. The new "Duo" model is accurate and gives instant analysis–data of your best swings can be used later as a reference point. Plus, you can watch multiple angles of your swing at one time. Incredibly cool. swingsmart.com | $250

SkyGolf SkyPro The user interface has been redesigned and sped up since its launch last year, with a new putting-analysis feature. You get immediate feedback about clubface position, stroke length, tempo and more. New content also includes practice tips from leading instructors, such as Hank Haney and Michael Breed. The sub-one-ounce unit attaches easily to any clubshaft and communicates swing data via Bluetooth to a free smartphone app. golfskypro.com | $200

Train & Wear

Orange Whip Putting Wand The Putting Wand is the latest from the creative folks at Orange Whip, designed to help golfers develop a better and more consistent putting stroke. The super-flexible shaft exaggerates mis-hits and yippy strokes, helping golfers to fine-tune their tempo and stroke lengths. It's also rather addicting to practice with. orangewhiptrainer.com | $109

Tifosi Podium XC Like its predecessors, the Podium XC offers an unobstructed range of vision with frameless, full-shield lens design. The striking reflective lens does more than look great. It also performs! This high quality lens features consistent color for less lens distortion, is hydrophobic so water and sweat roll off, and filters a high level of blue light. Important for golfers, the filtering of blue light sharpens contrast so it's easy to track a ball in flight or read the contours of the greens. tifosioptics.com | $79

GolfSTR Hitting bigger, longer drives is a lot easier with a straight left arm. The GolfSTR is designed to help you do just that by reminding you when you're and when you're not holding your left arm taut. Simple, easy-to-use and extremely portable, the GolfSTR is a top pick for a quik fix. Expect longer and straighter hits in no time. golfstr.com | $29.99

Brush Tee PRO XLT Tees Look, we were skeptical when we first tried them, too, but it didn't take long to become a Brush Tee believer (and user.) The concept is simple. The low-friction bristles hold the ball and through impact, there's little to no deflection or resistance through the hit. That said, we really love the consistent tee height you get when using it. That kind of consistency is key for better driving. The 3.125-inch-length PRO XLT is perfect for today's oversized clubheads. brusht.com | $7.99

CHAMP Spikes No matter what shoe you choose to play golf in, you're always going to get better traction using one with removable cleats. Among our favorites are the ones made by CHAMP, in particular, the Catalyst. The low-profile design snaps in in one click and provides maximum traction with low foot pressure. We like that a lot. champspikes.com | $15

Alphard Duo Golf Cart Add this to the "why didn't I think of that" list. The Alphard Duo combines a golf bag with a pull cart, making it a cinch to travel with both. Just fold up the legs and wheels, and it's in the truck or travel bag. Simple. Wheels and cart aside, it's a pretty nice bag, too, with a 14-way divider and up to nine pockets. A genius idea, if you ask us. alphardgolf.com | $329

New Products Directory

DEAD AIM PUTTING SYSTEM The USGA-approved Dead Aim TW 3D mallet putter comes with optional laser attachment and laser target to practice and correct misaligned putts–NO MORE THREE PUTTS! The Dead Aim Putting System also includes the Center Strike Clip attachment that, through practice, ensures solid sweet-spot contact with the center of the putter face, creating a consistent putting stroke to help you make more putts. The USGA-conforming TW 3D Dead Aim Putter utilizes patented Straightline Technology that puts your eyes over the aim line, and hands and body in the correct position at address, to create consistency every time. The Dead Aim Putter System with laser and Center Strike Clip is guaranteed to improve your score!

Dead Aim TW 3D Putter with Laser and Center Strike Clip attachments: $199.95 www.deadaimputters.com | Call Toll-Free: (855) 4-DEADAIM, (855)-433-2324

GOLFSTR+ 6 Golf Swing Training Aids in 1 ProductNo other Golf Training Aid in the world offers 6 fixes for 6 golf swing problems. GOLFSTR+ is a brain trainer to keep your leading arm straight in the backswing. Now available with a Rubber Extender for three optional pressure settings. Wear it while you play 18 holes to develop muscle memory. For 5 more training aids, just flip the plastic plate: Flat Wrist for Putting, Chipping and Backswing. Also a lag trainer for driving, fairway shots and chipping. 78% of responses from 100 testers in The Golf Partners Club recommended the purchase of GOLFSTR+ to cut stokes in your game. It's not allowed in competitive matches as it gives you an unfair advantage. GOLFSTR+ fits the left or right arm and can be ordered in large or small/black or white.

www.golfstr.com | $29.99 | Call 1-855-799-9695

DUO CART DX The revolutionary DUO CART DX is an all-in-one pushcart and golf bag combination that's extremely compact, so it fits easily in the trunk of your car and takes just seconds to set up. It features four large wheels that provide a low center of gravity and outstanding stability on even the toughest terrain. The bag provides a plethora of storage pockets for balls, tees, raingear and other necessities, as well as a built-in Cooler Pocket (with drains) that can store up to six drinks. Best of all, the Duo Cart is "Riding Cart Friendly," which means its wheels can be removed from the anodized aluminum frame in just seconds and converted into a Cart Bag, which fits on all standard electric or gas carts, should you decide to ride instead of walk! www.alphardgolf.com | $329.95

GO-IN! GOLF BELT Nexbelt, "The Belt Without Holes," features a unique ratcheting system that allows you to adjust the belt in __-inch increments as opposed to the outdated pin/buckle belts of one inch. The Go-In! Golf Series of belts are available in a variety of colors and buckle styles, providing the golfer with the ultimate in comfort and style, as well as a hidden ball marker located underneath the flip-down face. All belts are cut to fit for waist sizes ranging from 28 to 50 inches. www.nexbelt.com | $55.99 | (909) 758-007

HOME GOLF SIMULATOR Spectrum Golf specializes in golf simulators for residential and commercial applications. We carry Optishot, Protee, Trugolf with E6 software and P3Proswing. Complete turnkey packages start at under $2,500. All of our systems carry a one-year warranty. You can use real balls and your own clubs! All of our systems come with a virtual driving range, putting/chipping area and up to 95 courses. Imagine playing all the top courses on a 180-inch screen with stunning graphics in the comfort of your own home. All come with complete swing analysis to work on your game. Just plug in your cable box and/or Blu-ray player, and it doubles as home theater. We can even custom any of our systems to fit your exact space requirements. www.golfsimulatorsite.com | Virtual Golf Simulators from $399 | (336) 342-5592

JUMBOMAX GOLF GRIPS JumboMax Grips are a new, USGA-conforming grip designed to fit your hands better for superior surface contact and more solid ball striking. The larger diameter of the JumboMax Grips creates maximum surface contact for a secure and comfortable feel. This, in turn, lets you relax your grip on the club for a more fluid and powerful swing, resulting in longer, straighter golf shots. www.jumbomax.com | $10.99 per grip | (800) 573-4747

INTRODUCING THE MANTIS "B" We all agree that to make more putts, it's critical to keep your eye on the ball. Yet the elaborate shapes, reflective metal or white finishes of most putters encourage the opposite. Mantis putters make the ball the hero–simple as that.

Our patented color and finish have proven that when putting with the Mantis, your eyes stay on the ball, not the club. The Mantis "B" is a superbly constructed and balanced heel/toe-weighted putter. It joins our original face-balanced mallet. Both feature a stainless-steel head and milled polyurethane face to deliver great feel with every stroke. Mantis putters conform with USGA Rules. www.mantisgolfco.com | $159.99

ORANGE WHIP PUTTING WAND The Putting Wand takes the flexible shaft from the Orange Whip and connects it to a unique putter head that's ambidextrous and has a round hitting surface. Together, these qualities enhance the learning process to create consistent putting strokes. The Putting Wand improves the rhythm and tempo of putting stroke to enhance distance control and consistency. The unique design of putter head encourages "center contact" because miss hits are exaggerated. orangewhiptrainer.com | $109 | (877)-505-9447

PUTTER WHEEL The PutterWheel trains all aspects of putting: 1. SETUP: the red sidewalls help align eyes directly over the ball. 2. STROKE: Any mis-hit will wobble off the clubface. 3. SCORE: The included two-line alignment template draws two lines on your game ball the same width as the Putter Wheel.

Selected as one of the "10 Great Items from the 2014 PGA Merchandise Show" by Golf.com/Sports Illustrated, the PutterWheel is the actual weight of a golf ball with a premium urethane cover. In addition to alignment and stroke feedback, the two-line template helps golfers take the wheel visualization and stroke to the course. www.putterwheel.com | $17.95, $26.95, $39.95 [email protected]

RE TEE DIVOT REPAIR TOOL Repairs ball marks with a simple 45-degree poke on both sides of the ball mark for a smooth putting surface. Allows you to pull buried tees out of the tee box with the tines, as well as re-sharpening broken tees (wood and plastic) into a par 3 tee. Sharpens dull or broken scoring pencils. Better divot repair for smooth putting. Rub your thumb between the tines to relax before putting or driving the ball. www.reteegolf.com | (855) 373-4948, (780) 208-0887

SWING SPEED RADAR The Swing Speed Radar with Tempo Timer measures total time from club takeaway to ball impact, as well as clubhead swing speed. It's used at all Jim McLean Golf Schools.

Radar Data Link is now available. Send data from your Radar to your tablet or smartphone.

www.sportssensors.com | (888) 542-9246